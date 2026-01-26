Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Scores first NHL goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brzustewicz scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
This was Brzustewicz's first NHL goal, and it gave the Flames a 2-0 lead at 7:56 of the first period. The 21-year-old defenseman has been scratched for four of the Flames' 12 contests in January, which is likely part of the development curve for him. He'll compete with Brayden Pachal and Joel Hanley for third-pairing minutes until Zayne Parekh (upper body) returns from a conditioning assignment at AHL Calgary.
