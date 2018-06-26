Flames' Hunter Shinkaruk: Given qualifying offer
Shinkaruk was tendered by Calgary on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.
The 24th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Shinkaruk has just two goals and four points in 15 career NHL games. He was actually waived by Calgary just before the regular season last year, but stuck with AHL Stockton, scoring 17 goals and 32 points. Even if he cracks an NHL lineup next season, he won't have much fantasy value.
