Nikolayev signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Calgary on Saturday.

The 88th overall pick by the Flames in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Nikolayev most recently recorded 72 points in 58 games with USHL Tri-City in 2021-22. The 20-year-old also tallied five goals and three assists in five playoff games and will set his sights on impressing in training camp come September.