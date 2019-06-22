Flames' Ilya Nikolayev: Versatile forward joins Flames

Nikolayev was drafted 88th overall by the Flames at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A good comparison for Nikolayev is St. Louis forward Ivan Barbashev. Like Ivan, Ilya can play up and down a lineup. Barbashev has settled in to a bottom-six role for the Blues, but he can complement more offensive players when necessary and Nikolayev displays that trait as well. Nikolayev is the solid, all-around center that all winning teams need. The 17-year-old had a strong offensive season (10 goals, 25 points in 41 games) for Yaroslavl's second tier club in the MHL and he has represented his native Russia in numerous international competitions.

