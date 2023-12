Solovyov was recalled from AHL Calgary on Friday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Solovyov was needed after the trade of Nikita Zadorov to Vancouver on Thursday. Solovyov played two games with the Flames earlier in the season, failing to pick up a point. The defenseman had two goals and five points in 16 AHL games before his recall. Look for Solovyov to see plenty of action as general manager Craig Conroy wants to give the blueliner a real opportunity to solidify a job at the NHL level.