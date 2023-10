Solovyov was assigned to AHL Calgary on Monday.

Solovyov's spot on the roster will be occupied by Rasmus Andersson, who has finished serving his four-game suspension for charging Columbus' Patrik Laine (upper body) on Oct. 20. The 23-year-old Solovyov has one shot on goal, one blocked shot, two hits and a minus-3 rating in two appearances with the Flames this season. He also has one goal and one assist in four AHL contests this campaign.