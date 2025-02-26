Solovyov notched an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

The Flames waived Tyson Barrie last week, opening the door for Solovyov to challenge Jake Bean for third-pairing minutes. Solovyov was able to get his first point of the season when he set up Martin Pospisil's first-period tally. Through three outings, Solovyov has added four shots on net, 10 hits and three blocked shots. He's playing limited minutes, so he's unlikely to offer enough production in most fantasy formats.