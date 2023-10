Solovyov was called up by the Flames on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Solovyov has a goal and an assist in four contests with AHL Calgary in 2023-24. The 23-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut yet, but with Rasmus Andersson set to miss Calgary's next two contests while serving a suspension, perhaps Solovyov will play for the Flames on Thursday versus St. Louis or Sunday against Edmonton.