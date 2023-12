Solovyov notched a shorthanded assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Solovyov had the secondary helper on a Yegor Sharangovich tally late in the first period. This was Solovyov's second assist in three games since he rejoined the NHL roster in late November. The 23-year-old blueliner has added four shots on goal, five hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through five appearances in a sheltered third-pairing role.