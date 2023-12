Solovyov posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Solovyov had some forgettable moments in the contest, but he also picked up his first NHL point by setting up Connor Zary's third-period tally. This was Solovyov's third contest of the season. He has a chance to play on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov traded to Vancouver, though Solovyov may have to battle with Dennis Gilbert and Jordan Oesterle to stay in the lineup.