Solovyov was recalled from AHL Calgary on Monday.

Solovyov has two assists, five shots on goal, nine blocked shots and eight hits in six NHL outings this season. He also has five goals and 14 points in 50 AHL contests during the 2023-24 campaign. Solovyov could play Tuesday versus the Sharks because of injuries to blueliners Oliver Kylington (arm) and Joel Hanley (undisclosed).