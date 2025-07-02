Prosvetov signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Flames on Tuesday.

Prosvetov spent 2024-25 with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, earning a 20-16-2 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 38 regular-season outings. He went 2-3 in five playoff contests. Prosvetov has had limited success at the NHL level, but he turned a corner with a .921 save percentage over 21 games with AHL Colorado during the 2023-24 regular season. He'll be in contention for the backup goalie job in Calgary during training camp, though neither Prosvetov nor Devin Cooley should be expected to get much playing time behind Dustin Wolf.