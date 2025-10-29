Prosvetov posted a 33-save shutout in AHL Calgary's 3-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Prosvetov is 2-1-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .897 save percentage through his first four games with the Wranglers. He'll need to make outings like Tuesday's a more regular occurrence if he's going to make a challenge to Devin Cooley's spot as the backup to Dustin Wolf on the Flames' roster. Prosvetov and Owen Say will likely continue to split time with the AHL club.