Flames' Ivan Prosvetov: Earns first shutout of AHL season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosvetov posted a 33-save shutout in AHL Calgary's 3-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Prosvetov is 2-1-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .897 save percentage through his first four games with the Wranglers. He'll need to make outings like Tuesday's a more regular occurrence if he's going to make a challenge to Devin Cooley's spot as the backup to Dustin Wolf on the Flames' roster. Prosvetov and Owen Say will likely continue to split time with the AHL club.
