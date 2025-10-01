Prosvetov is slated to get the home start for Wednesday's preseason game against Vancouver, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Prosvetov is likely to play in just half the game before Devin Cooley takes over for the remainder. The 26-year-old Prosvetov had a 4-3-1 record, 3.16 GAA and .895 save percentage in 11 regular-season outings with Colorado in 2023-24, but he spent the full 2024-25 campaign with the KHL's CSKA Moscow, posting a 2.32 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 38 regular-season outings. Prosvetov and Cooley are competing to start the upcoming campaign as Dustin Wolf's understudy.