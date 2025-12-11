Battaglia scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Kingston's 7-3 win over Oshawa on Wednesday.

Battaglia had been limited to two helpers over his last six games, and he hadn't logged a multi-point effort since Nov. 1 versus Peterborough. On the year, he's up to 12 goals, 23 points, 89 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 29 appearances. The Flames prospect's offense has dropped even below his draft-year performance, when he had 65 points in regular-season contests, though Kingston's poor offense is likely playing a major role in his struggles this year.