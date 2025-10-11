Battaglia scored three goals and added an assist in OHL Kingston's 9-1 win over Peterborough on Friday.

Battaglia is up to five goals and eight points over six games this season. His offense continued to rise after he was selected 62nd overall in 2024 by Calgary, as he earned 90 points in 68 regular-season outings a year ago. He signed his entry-level deal in March and is likely playing in his last junior season before making the jump to the AHL for the next stage of his development.