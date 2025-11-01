Battaglia scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Kingston's 5-3 loss to Peterborough on Saturday.

Battaglia earned his first multi-point effort since Oct. 10, when he had a hat trick and a helper against the Petes. He's at seven goals and five assists through 12 outings this season. Battaglia put up 40 goals and 90 points over 68 regular-season games with Kingston last year. He could see an uptick in offensive production as 2025-26 progresses.