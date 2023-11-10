Markstrom was absent from Friday's game-day skate and hasn't practiced since Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom brought a seven-game losing streak to a close with his win over the Predators but appears to have suffered an undisclosed injury along the way. The club hasn't provided any specifics regarding the nature of Markstrom's injury but is set to start Dan Vladar against Toronto on Friday.