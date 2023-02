Markstrom allowed four goals on 22 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Markstrom had shown signs of improvement recently, winning two of his previous three outings. However, he struggled Monday, stopping just 18 of 22 shots in a 4-3 loss. The 33-year-old Markstrom falls to 15-14-7 with a .889 save percentage this season. Still, he appears to have the edge over a slumping Dan Vladar on the depth chart for the time being.