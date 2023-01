Markstrom kicked out 23 of 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Calgary had a 3-1 lead going into the third period, but Markstrom surrendered two goals on eight shots during that frame. He was then beaten by Robert Thomas just 28 seconds into overtime. Markstrom is 13-10-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .893 save percentage in 30 games this season. The 32-year-old is going through a rough patch, having surrendered at least three goals in three of his last four contests.