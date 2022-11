Markstrom made 20 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

He was hard on himself after the game, but the loss was hardly on him. "We get it back to a one-goal lead, and then they score right after that," Markstrom said after the game. "That can't happen. If you look at the numbers, I've got to be better. I've got to step up there." He hasn't delivered numbers like his previous seasons, but a turnaround is coming.