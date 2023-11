Markstrom stopped 16 of 18 shots in the Flames' 4-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

After allowing two goals in the first period, Markstrom was able to settle down and shut the door on the Predators the rest of the way. The Flames offense would score four unanswered goals to earn Markstrom his second win of the season. This win snaps a seven-game losing skid for the Swedish goaltender as he and the Flames look to get on track. Friday against Toronto could mark the next start for Markstrom.