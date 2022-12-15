Markstrom allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Markstrom and the Flames were in a 2-0 hole before the two-minute mark of the game, but they did well to battle back. He kept things steady in the third period and overtime, but Andrei Kuzmenko had the lone tally in the shootout. Markstrom has lost his last five starts, but the two most recent defeats have come in shootouts. He's at 8-7-4 with a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 20 outings this season. Markstrom's started three of the last four games, but the lack of positive results suggests Dan Vladar could get another look fairly soon.