Markstrom will guard the home net Sunday against the Senators, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

It'll be Markstrom's eighth consecutive start after reclaiming the starting job from Dan Vladar. Markstrom has gone 2-4-1 in his previous seven outings, though he's posted a respectable .912 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder is 17-18-8 with a .893 save percentage on the season. He'll face a Senators team averaging 3.1 goals per game.