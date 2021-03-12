Markstrom stopped 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Markstrom faced a season-low number of shots, making his path to victory a little easier. He had gone 0-3-1 in his previous four games. The Swede improved to 9-7-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 18 games. New head coach Darryl Sutter wants to instill a defensively responsible structure into the Flames, which could help Markstrom put up better numbers over the second half of the season.