Markstrom turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Markstrom faltered as Brock Boeser tied the game at 3-3 with a shorthanded goal in the final minute of regulation. With Quinn Hughes still in the penalty box for tripping, Johnny Gaudreau scored in overtime to help Markstrom pick up his fourth win in five games against the Canucks this year. The 31-year-old goalie improved to 8-4-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Flames' four-game series versus the Canucks wraps up in Calgary on Wednesday.