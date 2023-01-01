Markstrom stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Markstrom was given a 3-0 lead in the second period, but the Canucks battled back to make things interesting. They got one goal in the middle frame and tallied again in the third, but Markstrom was able to close the door the rest of the way to earn his fourth win in his last five starts. The 32-year-old improved to 12-9-4 with a 2.78 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 26 appearances. The Flames' next game is Tuesday in Winnipeg.