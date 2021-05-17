Markstrom allowed five goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Markstrom let a four-goal lead slip away in the first period, but the Flames were able to recover in time for a win in overtime. The 31-year-old improved to 21-19-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 42 contests. The Flames' last two games of the season are also against the Canucks in a back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday -- Markstrom will likely start at least one.