Markstrom allowed four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom made a blunder with a giveaway that led to a goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins just 21 seconds into the game. He surrendered two more in the first period, but the Flames were able to briefly pull even before Nugent-Hopkins struck again with 3:27 left in the third. While this was better for Markstrom compared to his work against the Oilers so far, he's still giving up too many goals to put the Flames in position to win. A must-win Game 5 awaits on Thursday in Calgary.