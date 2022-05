Markstrom will tend the twine at home for Game 5 against the Stars on Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is sporting a fantastic 1.27 GAA and .952 save percentage despite having a 2-2 record in the series versus Dallas. Nominated for the Vezina Trophy, Markstrom led the league with nine shutouts this year and has already secured one in the playoffs.