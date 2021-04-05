Markstrom will guard the home net in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has lost five straight starts while posting an .892 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA. It'll be quite difficult to pull himself out of this rut against the Maple Leafs, who have won six of seven games while averaging 2.9 goals.