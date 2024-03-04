Watch Now:

Markstrom will tend the twine at home against Seattle on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.46 GAA and .915 save percentage. In his previous clash with the Kraken, the backstop gave up two goals on 21 shots (.905 save percentage) in a losing effort. Heading into the final two months of the campaign, Markstrom should see the bulk of the workload for the Flames, especially after the club shutdown any trade speculation

