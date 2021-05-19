Markstrom will patrol the crease at home for the season finale against the Canucks on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With Wednesday's start, Markstrom will finish second in the league in games played this season (43) behind Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck. The 31-year-old netminder reached the 20-win threshold for the fourth consecutive campaign while also registered a 2.67 GAA, his best since 2016-17 when he was with Vancouver.