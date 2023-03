Markstrom made 28 saves in a 5-3 win Saturday over the Sharks.

He made a couple of dazzling saves in the third period to preserve a 4-3 goal before the Flames found the empty net late. Markstrom made an arm save on Andrew Agozzino from the slot at 10:18, and then got his pad on Agozzino's attempted backhand deke five hole 18 seconds later. Markstrom will need to continue this level of play to give his team a shot at the second wild card spot. The Flames are now within four points of the Jets.