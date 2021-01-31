Markstrom racked up a season-high 37 saves Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Markstrom bounced back nicely from Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Toronto, slamming the door on the highest-scoring team in the NHL. It was the second shutout of the season for the first-year Flame, who improved to 3-2-1 with a 2.18 GAA and .929 save percentage. Markstrom and his teammates will have a day off Sunday before embarking upon three straight games in Winnipeg against the Jets.