Markstrom will guard the home net in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has been up and down since returning from injury, recording a .904 save percentage and a 1-1-1 record overall. The Canadiens have won just three of their last 11 outings, but it's not for a lack of offensive upside, as they recorded a modest three goals per contest in the process.