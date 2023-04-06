Markstrom made 34 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Markstrom gave up four goals in a loss to Chicago on Tuesday and was pulled against the Ducks in the start before that, but the Flames turned right back to the Swede in a must-win game against the team they're chasing for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Last year's Vezina Trophy runner-up rewarded that confidence by bricking up the cage after allowing a power-play goal to Kyle Connor in the first period while the Flames scored three unanswered goals to pull into a tie for the second wild card spot at 89 points. Calgary's still fighting an uphill battle since the Jets have a game in hand, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Markstrom in net for each of the team's final three games.