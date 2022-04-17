Markstrom allowed a goal on 26 shots in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Markstrom allowed a goal to Nick Ritchie 30 seconds into the game and then settled in as the Flames posted nine unanswered tallies. This was an encouraging performance for Markstrom after he was pulled from his last two starts, but it came against a weak team. He improved to 35-15-8 with a 2.22 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 60 outings, matching his career high in games played from the two seasons prior to the pandemic. The 32-year-old could be given more rest down the stretch, as the Flames have clinched a playoff spot and are in the driver's seat to take first place in the Pacific Division. Their next game is Monday in Chicago.