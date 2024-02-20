Markstrom stopped 28 of 31 Winnipeg shots in Monday's 6-3 win.

After allowing four goals on 12 shots on Saturday, Markstrom bounced back with a solid showing Monday. Two of Monday's three goals, all scored by Sean Monahan, came with Winnipeg on the power play. That's a good sign that Markstrom can continue his impressive recent play. In five of his last seven starts he's been at a .925 save percentage or better and is at .931 overall in those games.