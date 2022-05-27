Markstrom allowed five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Markstrom's brutal second round saw him give up 24 goals in five contests against the Oilers, losing the last four of them to end the Flames' season. The 32-year-old wasn't alone in struggling against the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but it was a stark drop-off after Markstrom was excellent in the regular season. He had a 37-15-9 record with nine shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 63 games, stats worthy of a Vezina Trophy nomination. He's under contract for four more years, so he'll be expected to carry a starter's workload again in 2022-23.