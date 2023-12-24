Markstrom gave up four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom took his first loss in three outings since he returned from a broken finger. The Kings got to him for a pair of goals in each of the first two periods, and their balanced lineup proved too much for the Flames to handle. Markstrom is down to 8-9-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 19 outings. His solid play since his return has likely earned him some leeway in the starting role. The Flames' next game is Wednesday at home versus the Kraken.