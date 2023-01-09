Markstrom surrendered three goals on 11 shots before being pulled from Calgary's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Markstrom got the hook after allowing a goal from Philipp Kurashev at 0:35 of the second period. Calgary was down 3-1 at the time, but because the Flames were able to rally back before ultimately losing, Markstrom is not the goaltender of record. He's 13-10-4 with a 2.80 GAA and .894 save percentage in 29 games this season. He had fared much better Friday versus the Islanders, stopping 24 of 25 shots in a 4-1 victory.