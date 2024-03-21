Markstrom (lower body) will be back at practice Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has missed the last five games with the injury. The Flames were down to one goaltender as Dan Vladar is done for the season due to a hip injury that will require surgery next week. Markstrom could be ready to start Saturday when the Flames take on the Canucks, but he should be ready to dress as the backup netminder at the very least. Markstrom is 22-17-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season.