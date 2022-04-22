Markstrom allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The Stars kept themselves in it well, but the Flames' offense gave Markstrom just enough support to work with. This is his third straight win, and he's allowed just five goals in that span. For the season, the Swede is at 37-15-8 with a 2.21 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 62 contests. It's likely Markstrom could start up to three of the Flames' last four games. Their home finale for the regular season is Saturday against the Canucks.