Markstrom stopped 16 of 20 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver on Friday.

Markstrom struggled in the second period, allowing three goals on just six shots in that span. Still, he picked up his third straight win thanks to the Flames giving him plenty of offensive support. The 33-year-old goaltender has a 22-20-10 record, 2.96 GAA and .890 save percentage in 54 outings this season.