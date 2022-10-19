Markstrom allowed two goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Markstrom gave up a soft goal early in the first period and another tally before the intermission. He settled down after that, helped by the fact the Flames took over the possession battle to fuel a comeback win. While allowing five goals on 46 shots over his first two games isn't impressive, Markstrom has earned a pair of wins. The Flames' defensive structure has kept his workload light, but the 32-year-old has room to improve as the season progresses.