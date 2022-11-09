Markstrom allowed three goals on 20 shots in the Flames' 3-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Markstrom has allowed at least three goals in each of his last five starts. In defense of his play Tuesday, he started for the second straight night and the third time in four days, so fatigue could have been a factor. He has a 4-3-2 record, 2.97 GAA and .893 save percentage in 10 games this season.