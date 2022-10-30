Markstrom allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Markstrom had a 2-1 lead to protect in the third period, but a couple of misplays -- including one of his own -- led to the Oilers rallying ahead. The defeat dropped Markstrom to 4-1-0 with 14 goals allowed in six appearances this season. The Flames have had a pretty tough slate of opponents and done well so far despite Markstrom's rather pedestrian numbers. It gets slightly easier to start November, as their next game is Tuesday at home versus the Kraken.