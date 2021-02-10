Markstrom stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 3-2 win over the Jets.

Markstrom allowed a pair of goals to Nikolaj Ehlers, but both shots were well-taken. The Flames' offense covered that damage and helped Markstrom pick up his sixth win in 10 starts. He's added a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage with two shutouts this season. The Flames' next four games are against the defensively suspect Canucks -- Markstrom should have a good chance at picking up wins when he starts, although his former team could give him some hassles as well.