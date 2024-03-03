Markstrom stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Markstrom earned his fourth straight win, though it didn't look like he'd be able to extend the streak for much of the game. The Penguins took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but the Flames rallied for three goals over the last 10 minutes. Markstrom is up t 21-15-2 with a 2.57 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 38 starts this season. The Flames' next game is Monday versus the Kraken, one that both teams need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes from teetering on the edge.